One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills season ends with a thud

The Buffalo Bills 2022-23 season came to end on Sunday with an incredibly disappointing performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Both the offense and the defense struggled on Sunday, but for the purposes of this article, we’ll focus on the offense.

The Bills only scored 10 points in a game that would have put them one neutral-site contest away from the Super Bowl. It was the fewest points the team scored this season. The next-fewest was 17 in the road loss to the New York Jets.

As you might be able to guess, scoring 10 points is not a solid path towards a playoff victory. Only 12 teams since 1940 have won a playoff game with 10 or fewer points, and only two teams have done so since the turn of the century — the 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars (over the drought-ending Bills), and the 2015 Seattle Seahawks.

There will be plenty to mull over this offseason, but for my money, the inept offensive performance is reason number one we’re not talking about playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta.