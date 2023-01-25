Skarey Movies presents: Cincinnati Bengals’ game-winning drive

The Buffalo Bills’ season came to an abrupt halt at the paws of the Cincinnati Bengals in this year’s Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. With such a tremendous loss, we’re all left to wonder what brought us here.

I mean, sure. We’d be doing analysis after the game no matter what. And yeah, it’d be a lot more fun to do the analysis if the Bills had won. But if I phrase this week’s content like it has this ultra-important connotation of soul-searching, it might make us feel a little less sad about it.

Probably not, but it’s worth a try.

For this week’s Skarey Movies, I took a look at the Bengals’ game-winning drive. That drive sadly occurred in the first quarter, when Cincinnati scored their second touchdown. While Buffalo briefly made it a one-score game in the second quarter, Cincinnati technically could have just drained clock for over three quarters. Two touchdowns was enough to eclipse the home team.

If you’re still not convinced that you should watch the video, here’s what you’ll miss if you keep scrolling to the comments. I took a look at the Bengals’ success in creating a methodical drive based on small chunks. Buffalo struggled to create negative plays, and the result is noted above.

Maybe I snuck one good play by Buffalo in there, maybe I didn’t. Check out the video to find out. Also, check out the video if you want to relive a crushing loss. I had to, so I kind of feel like you should, too.