Bills QB Josh Allen a finalist for 2022 AP NFL MVP award

The Buffalo Bills didn’t finish the season the way they planned, and there is a lot to unpack surrounding a season that had coaches, players, and fans running through a full gauntlet of emotions from start to finish.

But among the highs of the season was the play of quarterback Josh Allen. His play was, at times, responsible for some of the lows on that emotional pendulum as well, but we aren’t talking about that today.

As a result of the resiliency, brilliance, leadership, and all-out gamesmanship of the Bills’ franchise quarterback, he has been named a finalist for the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award.

The finalists for the 2022 AP MVP.



Allen finished the regular season with 4,283 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 96.6 passer rating. Unfortunately, he also threw the second-most interceptions (14) in the league. In addition to throwing the football, Allen was the Bills’ second-leading rusher with 762 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

This isn’t Allen’s first NFL MVP-worthy season, however. In 2020, in becoming the first Bills player to receive any MVP votes since Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas in 1991, he came in second behind future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The final results will be announced at 9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 9 during the NFL Honors Show on NBC.