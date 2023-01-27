Matt Milano replacing T.J. Watt in 2023 Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano has been selected to replace Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt in this year’s Pro Bowl.

Milano, who earned first team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press, wasn’t originally on the 2023 Pro Bowl roster. However, it was announced on Friday morning that the sixth-year linebacker out of Boston College will replace the injured Watt. This is the first Pro Bowl selection of Milano’s career.

Milano started 15 of the Bills’ 16 regular-season games, and recorded 99 tackles during the 2022 season — 12 of which were of the tackle-for-loss variety. In addition, he had 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions this year, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Milano, who signed a contract extension in March of 2021, continued his dominance in the postseason with 20 tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks in Buffalo’s two playoff games.

In possibly the defensive highlight of the season, Milano was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. Milano had 12 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery in that game.

Bills LB Matt Milano has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, replacing Steelers LB T.J. Watt, who is unable to participate due to injury.



Milano's 2022 season has now been recognized with both Pro Bowl & AP First-Team All-Pro honors. pic.twitter.com/bL2Nce4vz5 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 27, 2023

Milano was originally listed as a first alternate for this year’s Pro Bowl, scheduled to take place the weekend of February 4 and 5. Other Bills listed as first alternates include left tackle Dion Dawkins, tight end Dawson Knox, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.