After the Snap with special guest Nick Moore

And then there were four! We are now down to the Conference Championship round in the NFL playoffs, and the final four teams remain.

Blake and Reid Ferguson talk about the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals — how disappointing it was, and the energy around the locker room after the loss.

We will also be joined by Baltimore Ravens long snapper, Nick Moore. We’ll discuss his amazing All Pro and Pro Bowl-caliber year, as well as what it’s like playing on a team with one of the greatest special teams players of all time.

Join the Ferguson Brothers for another amazing episode of After The Snap! Live at 7:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!