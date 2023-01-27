Three Man Rush: Bills exit playoffs; Senior Bowl offensive breakdown, Part II

Tune in for our discussion on the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games, what went wrong with the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs, and a look forward to the Senior Bowl next week as we break down the offensive players to look out for.

Conference Championship Weekend

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, January 29, 3:00 p.m. EST, FOX

Sunday, January 29, 6:30 p.m. EST, CBS

Senior Bowl offensive players breakdown

This week, Jerry Ostroski will introduce you to the offensive linemen who will attend this year’s Senior Bowl that we should all be looking out for. Jerry will create the best five-man line from this year’s rosters. Sara Larson will be discussing wide receivers and tight ends!

And don’t forget that Three Man Rush will bring you exclusive content, photos, and insight directly from the Senior Bowl and practices starting February 1. Make sure to follow us on Twitter at:

Join Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson on Three Man Rush, this week on Friday at 8:00 p.m EST, 5:00 p.m. PST.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!