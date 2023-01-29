Eagles vs. 49ers NFC championship game open thread

Later on this evening, we’ll know which two teams will be squaring off in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 13, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The NFC squad will be determined first, with the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers squaring off for the honor.

During the regular season, the Eagles and the 49ers were two of the hottest franchises in the league. Philadelphia won 13 of their first 14 games of the season, before a short-term injury to starting quarterback and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts yielded two straight losses. The Eagles still managed to hold on to the No. 1 seed in the conference, staying ahead of the 49ers for that right.

San Francisco, meanwhile, comes into this game having won their last 12 games, with their last loss coming all the way back on October 23. They boast the league’s best defense and a trio of electrifying offensive playmakers in running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and tight end George Kittle. If they are able to continue their winning ways, they’ll make history for starting quarterback Brock Purdy, a rookie seventh-round pick who would become the first rookie quarterback in league history to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

This is your open thread to discuss today’s NFC championship game. Who are you rooting for, Buffalo Bills fans?