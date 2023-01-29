Super Bowl LVII matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) will face off against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) in Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, knocked off the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 31-7, to secure their second Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons. Kansas City, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to earn their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.

Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs will be the first in history featuring two Black starting quarterbacks. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 30, 2023

This will be the first Super Bowl between the two top seeds in each conference since the 2017-18 season, when the Eagles knocked off the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win their first championship in franchise history.

If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan unsure of who to root for in this year’s big game, you have the option of choosing neither team, and using it as a scouting opportunity, instead: the Bills will hit the road to play at both the Chiefs and the Eagles during the 2023 regular season.

But if you are inclined to pick a side, who are you rooting for, Bills fans?