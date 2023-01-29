Super Bowl LVII matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) will face off against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) in Super Bowl LVII, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
Philadelphia, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, knocked off the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 31-7, to secure their second Super Bowl appearance in the last six seasons. Kansas City, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, to earn their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four seasons.
Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs will be the first in history featuring two Black starting quarterbacks.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 30, 2023
This will be the first Super Bowl between the two top seeds in each conference since the 2017-18 season, when the Eagles knocked off the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win their first championship in franchise history.
If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan unsure of who to root for in this year’s big game, you have the option of choosing neither team, and using it as a scouting opportunity, instead: the Bills will hit the road to play at both the Chiefs and the Eagles during the 2023 regular season.
But if you are inclined to pick a side, who are you rooting for, Bills fans?
