The Bills’ safety was ‘revived on the field’, per the team.

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals. The aftermath was anything but routine.

After Hamlin popped back up and adjusted his facemask, he collapsed to the ground. As his teammates circled around him, their anguished reactions were unlike any we have ever seen at a football game. Medical personnel at the stadium administered lifesaving measures on the field including CPR and AED shocks, restarting Hamlin’s heart, before placing him into an ambulance.

The last update from the team came before 2 in the morning, Eastern Standard Time, a few hours after Hamlin collapsed:

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” said the statement.

The game was suspended, first temporarily and then indefinitely, as both head coaches took their teams off the field and into the locker rooms. At this point, no decision has been made about the outcome or restarting of the game.

In the aftermath, people around the world have begun donating to Hamlin’s foundation on Go Fund Me, with the total amount nearly $4 million overnight.

All of our coverage is linked below and we will continue updating as we receive information. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hamlin and his family, who were in attendance at the game and able to ride to the hospital in the ambulance.