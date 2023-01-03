 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reacts to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency during MNF

Some things are bigger than football

The entire world is offering prayers and positive thoughts for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills released an official statement informing the public that Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after a hit during the game and that emergency responders were able to restore his heartbeat before he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for more testing and treatment. He is currently listed as being in critical condition.

The outpouring of love and support from people all around the world has been incredible. Many are donating to Hamlin’s charity — a toy drive for children in McKees Rocks, PA., where he grew up. So far, over $3 million in donations have poured in.

People have also expressed their feelings and well wishes for Hamlin on Twitter. We rounded some of these Tweets up for you.

We’ll update this post with additional tweets of support as we find them.
Read more by following this link: “For Damar
and these hashtags: #hamlinstrong, #PrayForDamarHamlin, and #PrayForHamlin

Bills family

Former Buffalo Bills Players

Cincinnati Bengals organization and players

Additional NFL teams, and current and former players

