Twitter reacts to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency during MNF

The entire world is offering prayers and positive thoughts for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills released an official statement informing the public that Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest after a hit during the game and that emergency responders were able to restore his heartbeat before he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for more testing and treatment. He is currently listed as being in critical condition.

Official Statement from the Hamlin Family. pic.twitter.com/MMHq9HMvo0 — Agency 1 Sports (@Agency1AMG) January 3, 2023

The outpouring of love and support from people all around the world has been incredible. Many are donating to Hamlin’s charity — a toy drive for children in McKees Rocks, PA., where he grew up. So far, over $3 million in donations have poured in.

People have also expressed their feelings and well wishes for Hamlin on Twitter. We rounded some of these Tweets up for you.

Bills family

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Father God, we love you and we know you love us. Please bless Damar and every single person who will care for him. Surround him and everyone who loves and cares for him, with peace and confidence that he will be ok. Bless our team & help them to know Damar will be ok. pic.twitter.com/XnAPUwcknW — Brooke Kromer (@BrookeKromer) January 3, 2023

Demar Hamlin is a kind caring extremely hard worker. He is loyal honest and can always put a smile on your face. He is more than an athlete, he is a son and brother. I pray God gives him mercy and brings him back to us. — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) January 3, 2023

Damar is an absolute warrior and a Great man. Tough as hell, kind, hardworking, creative and artistic. An amazing person to be around. The prayers and love for him have been incredible. Keep ‘Em coming for @HamlinIsland — Tommy Sweeney (@Tommysweeney15) January 3, 2023

Former Buffalo Bills Players

I don’t care if it’s 15yrs or 15 minutes but when you put on that uniform that has a shield on it you are brothers for life…I pray that my brother is going to be ok and make a full recovery…#PrayersForDamar — Jerry Ostroski (@Ostroski_BigO) January 3, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals organization and players

A statement from Bengals owner, Mike Brown. pic.twitter.com/FfUCrgSnWQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

Additional NFL teams, and current and former players

I’m so sick man… So many emotions but I’m trying to channel all my energy and thoughts to Damar and his family. That is the scariest thing I’ve witnessed seeing on the field. Please be okay — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 3, 2023

Full of so many different emotions. Just thinking about @HamlinIsland and his family. Your football family is with you as well. This is bigger than the game. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 3, 2023

Hard to sleep last night thinking about @HamlinIsland. I pray you shake back bro. Football is a game that has zero importance in comparison to that mans health. God please protect him — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) January 3, 2023

Keep praying for Damar and his family this morning. This game feels like the most important thing in the world sometimes, until perspective wakes us up. It’s a game played by brothers, son, and fathers; humans who have loved ones waiting at home. Keep fighting brother — Braxton Berrios (@HNYNUT_BERRIOS) January 3, 2023

Coach Tomlin shares his very personal thoughts on Damar Hamlin: pic.twitter.com/gymuijitfp — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2023

All lines disappear — there are no winners or losers, no records, no separation by teams. No matter where or when you played, today we are one family, one brotherhood united in prayer for Damar. pic.twitter.com/In3fxD3Sj9 — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) January 3, 2023

We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa. Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 3, 2023

HC Mike Vrabel shares his thoughts on Bills safety Damar Hamlin from his press conference this morning pic.twitter.com/Y7RRBryYjB — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 3, 2023