The thoughts and prayers of everyone are with Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety who collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides the latest news on Hamlin’s condition. After collapsing, Hamlin received emergency care on the field, including CPR for nearly 10 minutes, before being transported to UC Medical Center, where he was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Damar Hamlin hospitalized after cardiac episode

Very early in the morning on Tuesday, the Bills confirmed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after completing a tackle on wide receiver Tee Higgins. After bringing down Higgins, Hamlin’s body went limp, and he collapsed on the turf before medical personnel quickly rushed onto the field to administer CPR and AED shocks. Here’s everything we know so far about Hamlin’s condition, including a statement from his family and the Bills, examining how the team and the NFL responded to Hamlin’s collapse, discussing the decision to postpone the game, and more.

Who is Damar Hamlin?

During his brief NFL career, Hamlin has established himself as an outstanding, kind, and generous member of the Bills, someone who cares about giving back to his community, and someone his teammates look up to and respect. There was an overwhelming outpouring of emotion and prayers for Hamlin and his family following Monday night’s scare.

Players, fans sending prayers for Damar Hamlin and his family

There was an overwhelming outpouring of emotion and prayers for Hamlin and his family following Monday night’s scary on-field incident, including raising more than $3 million for Hamlin’s charity.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings