Suspended Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, per NFL

As the football world awaits meaningful updates on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week.

There has been no determination yet by the league on if the game will resume play at any point. The league did confirm that there have not been any changes to its Week 18 schedule yet; the Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST.

Last night’s Bills-Bengals game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest following a routine tackle on Cincinnati wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin received emergency medical treatment on the field, and remains in critical condition at the UC Medical Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

Much remains in flux while Hamlin’s well-being remains in question. While we await (hopefully great) news on that front, we’ll keep the status of the game updated as news comes in, as well.