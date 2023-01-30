 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills’ Dawson Knox, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold added to Pro Bowl

Buffalo now has eight Pro Bowl participants this season

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and left guard Rodger Saffold have been named to the 2022-23 Pro Bowl. They join quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano, and safety Jordan Poyer as Bills selected to the NFL’s all-star game; the eight Bills on the roster are the most the team has had in any one season since 1992.

Knox and Dawkins are replacements for two members of the Kansas City Chiefs participating in the Super Bowl: tight end Travis Kelce and left tackle Orlando Brown, respectively. Saffold, meanwhile, replaces Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, who will not be participating due to injury.

Saffold will participate in his second straight Pro Bowl after making the team as a member of the Tennessee Titans last year. Dawkins is also making his second straight appearance, while this is Knox’s first — and the first for a Bills tight end since Paul Costa in 1966.

