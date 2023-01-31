Code of Conduct: Five Stages Of Grief

Persistent, traumatic anguish can cause us to cycle (sometimes quickly) through the stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally, acceptance. These stages are our attempts to process change and protect ourselves while we adapt to a new reality.

The Buffalo Bills have disappointed Bills Mafia again after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, and that leaves everyone to process their grief. Once you get to bargaining, then you get to this episode of the Code of Conduct.

What has to change? How can we change? Do the Bills need to move on from defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier or offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey? Or do the regular-season rankings make you believe that they have what it takes? How can the offense change to help quarterback Josh Allen? How will general manager Brandon Beane draft this year, or handle the salary cap and free agency?

Special guest this week is Nate Geary of WGR 550. Join us live on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel at 8:00 p.m. EST.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

