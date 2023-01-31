Josh Allen exits Pro Bowl, replaced by Tyler Huntley

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has dropped out of participating in this year’s Pro Bowl, and will be replaced by Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

#Ravens QB Tyler "Snoop" Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing #Bills QB Josh Allen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2023

Allen, who played through an elbow injury for the final 11 weeks of the 2022 season, also declined an invitation as an alternate after the 2021 season, citing his need to “rest and recover following the harshness of the season.” He could make a similar argument this time around.

Or he could just strongly prefer golf to backyard games.

Huntley appeared in six regular season games for the Ravens this season, completing 75-of-112 passes (67.0%) for 658 yards (5.9 yards per attempt) with two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 77.2. He added 43 rushing attempts for 137 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown. This earned him his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

Please vote in our very important poll below about this article and the NFL Pro Bowl.