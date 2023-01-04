Bills to hold walkthrough practice on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills announced on Wednesday morning that the team will hold meetings and a walkthrough practice today in advance of their still-scheduled Week 18 game against the New England Patriots. There will, however, be no media availability for coaches or players.

The news comes as the team awaits more information on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in a Cincinnati hospital in critical condition following cardiac arrest during the team’s Monday Night Football game earlier this week.

Buffalo’s game against New England is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 8 at Highmark Stadium. The team typically re-convenes on Wednesdays to begin preparations for a game on Sunday, but other than the resumption of football activities, little else is typical heading into this week’s preparations. The Bills’ postponed game against the Cincinnati Bengals still does not have a date set to resume play, and it’s unclear at this point if that will happen.