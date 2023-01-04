Bills: Damar Hamlin showing “signs of improvement”

The Buffalo Bills released a brief update on the status of hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin on Wednesday afternoon, noting that while Hamlin remains in intensive care and in critical condition, he has begun to show signs of improvement overnight and into today.

This update follows a similar update from ESPN earlier Wednesday morning, with Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative, Jordan Rooney, noting that overnight readings looked “promising.”

Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest and collapsed following a routine tackle in the first quarter of the Bills’ Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals less than 48 hours ago. He remains in Cincinnati at UC Medical Center, along with his family, where he has been receiving treatment since being resuscitated on the field of Paycor Stadium and being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The Bills also announced on Wednesday that the team would be holding meetings and a walkthrough practice today, their first formal football activities since the incident. The Bills are scheduled to host the New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, though that could still be subject to change.