 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bruce Exclusive: The Resiliency Formula

“Fight on, my men,” Sir Andrew said. “A little I am hurt, but not yet slain. I’ll just lie down and bleed a while, then I’ll rise and fight again.”

By BruceExclusive
/ new
The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
Josh Rawdin

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive,” Bruce completely abandons football talk in lieu of encouragement in the wake of the Damar Hamlin tragedy.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

In This Stream

Damar Hamlin injury updates: Bills safety in critical condition following cardiac arrest

View all 10 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...