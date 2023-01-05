While the Buffalo Bills are attempting the difficult task of preparing for Sunday’s AFC East game with the New England Patriots, the thoughts and prayers of everyone remain with Damar Hamlin, Buffalo’s second-year safety who collapsed on the field in the first quarter of Monday night’s game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides the latest news on Hamlin’s condition. After collapsing, Hamlin received emergency care on the field, including CPR for nearly 10 minutes, before being transported to UC Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The latest on Damar Hamlin

According to the Bills, Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Wednesday afternoon, with the safety displaying “signs of improvement” as he fights for his life in the intensive care unit.

We get the latest news on Hamlin’s condition, get the perspective from a cardiologist on what happened to Hamlin, and see how Bills and football fans continue to support Hamlin’s charity foundation. We also hear from Kevin Everett, the last Bills player to be involved in an on-field traumatic injury, find out how Bengals’ coach Zac Taylor praised Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott and Buffalo’s organization for how they handled the terrifying incident, learn what President Biden said to Hamlin’s parents, and more.

What happens to Bills-Bengals game?

While the primary concern is on Damar Hamlin’s health, the NFL is faced with a decision over what to do about the Bills/Bengals game. We hear from the league and run through how the Bills/Bengals postponement affects the AFC playoff picture.

Even more Bills news and notes

We get the latest injury news on Bills’ cornerback Taron Johnson and quarterback Josh Allen, hear how the league has not discussed postponing Sunday’s Bills/Patriots game, and get to know Buffalo’s newest safety, Jared Mayden.

