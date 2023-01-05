 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Damar Hamlin “has shown remarkable improvement,” per the Bills

Multiple reports indicate that Hamlin is now conscious and responsive, but he remains in critical condition

By Brian Galliford
/ new
NFL: NOV 06 Bills at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has made significant improvement in his recovery from on-field cardiac arrest suffered on Monday night, per various reports — most notably one directly from his medical team, as conveyed by the Bills organization.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the Bills’ statement reads. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

The Bills’ statement was published moments after Hamlin’s teammate, rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, shared that Hamlin was “awake and showing more signs of improvement.”

Multiple reporters, including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Dianna Russini of ESPN, are including this detail on Hamlin: that the 24-year-old is gripping the hands of the family and friends that are with him. Rapoport also stated that Hamlin has opened his eyes.

This news comes shortly before the Bills are set to convene for their first on-field, non-walkthrough practice since Hamlin’s injury occurred on Monday night. Bills players and coaches are currently scheduled to speak with reporters for the first time since the incident, as well, and the positive news on Hamlin’s recovery is sure to put a pep in everyone’s step — fans included.

In This Stream

Damar Hamlin injury updates: Bills safety in critical condition following cardiac arrest

View all 11 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...