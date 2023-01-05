Bills vs Bengals game will not resume, per reports

The Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed, per multiple reports. The NFL is going to move forward with the game as a no contest.

The game was stopped in the first quarter when Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed lifesaving medical interventions. His heart stopped and several minutes of CPR was administered before his heart was shocked back into rhythm by an AED.

With players on both sidelines visibly shaken, the teams were eventually sent back to their locker rooms and the game eventually postponed. The league announced the next day that it wouldn’t be played this week. Behind the scenes, the NFL has been working on a plan ever since. This seems to be the next step in the plan with more potential changes to the playoff format possible.

The Bills held a walkthrough practice Wednesday and a full practice Thursday after hearing from Hamlin’s father in a celebratory video conference call where the team found out Hamlin was awake and neurologically intact. Buffalo hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday and a Bills win clinches a top-2 seed in the AFC.

We will update with more information on the future of the AFC Playoff Picture as it becomes available, but the top story has been and will continue to be Hamlin’s health. The doctors who have been treating Hamlin gave an extensive update on that subject which you can read here.