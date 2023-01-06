What a remarkable 24 hours it’s been for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides the latest news on Hamlin’s condition, including Friday’s remarkable news that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he addressed his teammates via FaceTime.

The latest on Damar Hamlin

On Friday morning, the news came out from the Bills that Hamlin has been extubated and is breathing on his own again, a little more than 72 hours after suffering cardiac arrest. Hamlin has also spoken with Bills coaches and teammates as of Friday morning, according to multiple reports. We also hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and other Buffalo Bills players, who feel encouraged by Hamlin’s recovery.

Bills, NFL to honor Damar Hamlin

Among the tributes planned during Sunday’s home game ve. the New England Patriots, the Bills players will sport “Love for Damar 3” t-shirts, with “3” patches on Buffalo’s jerseys. Plus, former Bills punter Paul Maguire recounts how one of his teammates nearly died on the field in 1967, Hamlin’s injury brought Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick back to the scene of a devastating on-field injury in 1997, Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins is “in a good place” after speaking with Hamlin’s mom, and more.

Athletic trainer Denny Kellington credited with saving Hamlin’s life

Denny Kellington, an assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, is being praised for helping save the life of Damar Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Kellington was part of a team of medical professionals on the sidelines at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. After Hamlin collapsed, Kellington took action, performing life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) that made a huge difference in saving Hamlin’s life.

NFL cancels Bills/Bengals; AFC title game could be at neutral site

Catch up on the news that the league has officially canceled the postponed Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game, plus the scenarios involving Week 18 and the race for the top seed in the AFC, and how the AFC Championship game could be played at a neutral site.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings