What a remarkable 24 hours it’s been for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides the latest news on Hamlin’s condition, including Friday’s remarkable news that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he addressed his teammates via FaceTime.
The latest on Damar Hamlin
On Friday morning, the news came out from the Bills that Hamlin has been extubated and is breathing on his own again, a little more than 72 hours after suffering cardiac arrest. Hamlin has also spoken with Bills coaches and teammates as of Friday morning, according to multiple reports. We also hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and other Buffalo Bills players, who feel encouraged by Hamlin’s recovery.
- Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, Buffalo safety FaceTimes Bills: ‘Love you boys’ - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Bills - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, Bills safety able to speak to family, team - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills: Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talking again - WGR 550
- Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, spoke to team over FaceTime, Bills say - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills statement: Damar Hamlin talking to his family and the team, fully breathing on his own - BuffaloBills.com
- UC Health Physicians: Damar Hamlin is awake and responsive; Bills medical staff helped save his life - BuffaloBills.com
- Excerpts from news conference with doctors on Bills’ Damar Hamlin - Buffalo News
- Trauma team: Damar Hamlin able to respond; after waking, asked: Who won the game? - Buffalo News
- Hamlin’s question to doctors when he awoke after injury: ‘Did we win?’ - Democrat & Chronicle
- ‘Love you boys’: Damar Hamlin speaks to his Buffalo Bills teammates - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills teammates encouraged by updates on Damar Hamlin: ‘We just want to love up on him’ - Buffalo News
- Bills energized in return to practice as Damar Hamlin’s progress brings hope - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Emotional Allen: McDermott ‘the perfect man’ to lead Bills - WGR 550
- Sean McDermott gives personal account of how he experienced Damar Hamlin injury - newyorkupstate.com
- Sean McDermott earns high praise for his leadership amid unprecedented circumstances - BuffaloBills.com
- Inside the Bills: In his team’s darkest moment, coach Sean McDermott’s leadership comes to light - Buffalo News
- ‘You hurt for your brother.’ Allen, McDermott open up about Damar Hamlin - Democrat & Chronicle
- Positive Damar Hamlin update ‘eases’ Bills’ pain, tension - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills emotional as they reflect on Hamlin’s life-changing moment, NFL’s ‘brotherhood’ - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buckley: Players’ display of angst and concern for Damar Hamlin revealed ‘a different NFL’ - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Graham: Damar Hamlin forced the NFL to reflect — but not enough - The Athletic (subscription required)
Bills, NFL to honor Damar Hamlin
Among the tributes planned during Sunday’s home game ve. the New England Patriots, the Bills players will sport “Love for Damar 3” t-shirts, with “3” patches on Buffalo’s jerseys. Plus, former Bills punter Paul Maguire recounts how one of his teammates nearly died on the field in 1967, Hamlin’s injury brought Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick back to the scene of a devastating on-field injury in 1997, Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins is “in a good place” after speaking with Hamlin’s mom, and more.
- NFL sets plans to honor Damar Hamlin at every game; expect plenty of players in Hamlin jerseys - Buffalo News
- Bills, NFL to feature tributes for Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Week 18’s games - BuffaloBills.com
- “Play for 3” | An inspiring message and positive update on Damar Hamlin uplifts Bills players, coaches, and staff - BuffaloBills.com
- Damar Hamlin jersey sales surge after injury, proceeds to benefit his charity - newyorkupstate.com
- Erik Brady: Paul Maguire recounts Bills teammate’s near-death experience on field in 1967 - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin injury reminds Bill Belichick of a devastating scene in 1997 - Buffalo News
- ‘We’re going to need everybody’: Recordings capture response to NFL crisis - Buffalo News
- Tee Higgins has ‘positive’ communication with Damar Hamlin’s mom - ESPN.com
- Bengals’ Tee Higgins says he’s ‘in a good place right now’ after talking to Damar Hamlin’s mom - Buffalo News
- Bengals’ Tee Higgins got word that Bills’ Damar Hamlin is awake. Here’s how he reacted - newyorkupstate.com
- Fans support Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with donations to ALS organization - Buffalo News
- Damar Hamlin injury isn’t the most important part of the Bills safety’s story - ESPN.com
- Bills GM Brandon Beane has stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: WGR sideline reporter Sal Capaccio reflects on covering Damar Hamlin injury - Buffalo News
- NFLPA questions why it took so long for league to suspend Bills-Bengals game following Damar Hamlin’s injury - Buffalo News
Athletic trainer Denny Kellington credited with saving Hamlin’s life
Denny Kellington, an assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, is being praised for helping save the life of Damar Hamlin after Hamlin collapsed on the field. Kellington was part of a team of medical professionals on the sidelines at Paycor Stadium on Monday night. After Hamlin collapsed, Kellington took action, performing life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) that made a huge difference in saving Hamlin’s life.
- Who is Denny Kellington, a Bills assistant athletic trainer lauded for reviving Damar Hamlin? - Buffalo News
- ‘I wonder if Denny is there doing his thing’: Ex-Bill praises trainer who resuscitated Damar Hamlin - Buffalo News
NFL cancels Bills/Bengals; AFC title game could be at neutral site
Catch up on the news that the league has officially canceled the postponed Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game, plus the scenarios involving Week 18 and the race for the top seed in the AFC, and how the AFC Championship game could be played at a neutral site.
- NFL officially cancels postponed Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game - Buffalo News
- Bills-Bengals game canceled by NFL; AFC Championship game could be at neutral site - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL explains why it decided not to reschedule canceled Bills-Bengals game - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL says neutral site AFC Championship game is possible, Bills-Bengals Week 17 game won’t be resumed - BuffaloBills.com
- So what now? Potential AFC Championship Game scenarios revealed for Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, has spoken to Bills teammates - Buffalo Rumblings
- Damar Hamlin update: UC Medical Center doctors update status of Bills safety - Buffalo Rumblings
- Damar Hamlin “has shown remarkable improvement,” per the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Sean McDermott, Josh Allen discuss events during, after Damar Hamlin injury - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture Week 18: Where Bills stand after Bengals game cancellation - Buffalo Rumblings
- Official: Bills vs. Bengals game will not resume, declared no contest - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Patriots injury trends: Six Bills limited, including Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...