Speed Option: Buffalo Bills close regular season vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will attempt to return to some sort of normalcy this weekend when they play a football game against the New England Patriots. The game will have many playoff implications, and a lot of emotions going into it. Read or watch below to catch up on the Pats.

Patriots season summary

Five weeks ago, I wrote that this season has been unlike any other we’ve seen in recent history for the Pats, with a minor quarterback controversy, no signature wins, and no big winning streak. Yet, despite all that, they’re still right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Well, here we are in Week 18, and that’s all pretty much still true. The Patriots are still in the playoff hunt despite an up-and-down season and decline in Mac Jones’ performance.

Patriots head coach: Bill Belichick

Belichick is still in charge in New England, and is in his 28th season as an NFL head coach — 23 of which have come with the Pats. He has a 298-151 (0.664 W-L%) regular-season record, and a 31-13 (0.705 W-L%) playoff record.

Patriots offensive play caller: Matt Patricia

The Patriots don’t have a named offensive coordinator, and if you ask some of their fans, they don’t have one in general. Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is play caller for the Pats, and has been widely criticized for his performance this season. His offense is ranked 17th in points per game and 26th in yards per game.

Patriots defensive play caller: Steve Belichick

New England has a thing for not naming coordinators, and it also applies to the defensive side of the ball. Steve Belichick, officially the linebackers coach, is the defensive play caller. His defense is ranked sixth in points per game allowed and ninth in yards per game allowed.

Patriots offensive starters

QB: Mac Jones

Mac Jones RB: Rhamondre Stevenson

Rhamondre Stevenson WR: DeVante Parker ^

DeVante Parker ^ WR: Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers WR: Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton TE: Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry LT: Trent Brown

Trent Brown LG: Cole Strange *

Cole Strange * C: David Andrews

David Andrews RG: Mike Onwenu

Mike Onwenu RT: Conor McDermott ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Patriots defensive starters

LE: Deatrich Wise Jr.

Deatrich Wise Jr. DL: Davon Godchaux

Davon Godchaux RE: Lawrence Guy Sr.

Lawrence Guy Sr. LB: Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley

Ja’Whaun Bentley LB: Jahlani Tavai

Jahlani Tavai LB: Josh Uche

Josh Uche LCB: Jonathan Jones

Jonathan Jones RCB: Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills S: Kyle Dugger

Kyle Dugger S: Devin McCourty

