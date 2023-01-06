Speed Option: Buffalo Bills close regular season vs. New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills will attempt to return to some sort of normalcy this weekend when they play a football game against the New England Patriots. The game will have many playoff implications, and a lot of emotions going into it. Read or watch below to catch up on the Pats.
Patriots season summary
Five weeks ago, I wrote that this season has been unlike any other we’ve seen in recent history for the Pats, with a minor quarterback controversy, no signature wins, and no big winning streak. Yet, despite all that, they’re still right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Well, here we are in Week 18, and that’s all pretty much still true. The Patriots are still in the playoff hunt despite an up-and-down season and decline in Mac Jones’ performance.
- Miami Dolphins 20, Patriots 7 (0-1)
- Patriots, 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 14 (1-1)
- Baltimore Ravens 37, Patriots 26 (1-2)
- Green Bay Packers 27, Patriots 24 (1-3)
- Patriots 29, Detroit Lions 0 (2-3)
- Patriots 38, Cleveland Browns 15 (3-3)
- Chicago Bears 33, Patriots 14 (3-4)
- Patriots 22, New York Jets 17 (4-4)
- Patriots 26, Indianapolis Colts 3 (5-4)
- Bye Week
- Patriots 10, Jets 3 (6-4)
- Minnesota Vikings 33, Patriots 26 (6-5)
- Buffalo Bills 24, Patriots 10 (6-6)
- Patriots 27, Arizona Cardinals 13 (7-6)
- Las Vegas Raiders 30, Patriots 24 (7-7)
- Cincinnati Bengals 22, Patriots 18 (7-8)
- Patriots 23, Dolphins 20 (8-8)
Patriots head coach: Bill Belichick
Belichick is still in charge in New England, and is in his 28th season as an NFL head coach — 23 of which have come with the Pats. He has a 298-151 (0.664 W-L%) regular-season record, and a 31-13 (0.705 W-L%) playoff record.
Patriots offensive play caller: Matt Patricia
The Patriots don’t have a named offensive coordinator, and if you ask some of their fans, they don’t have one in general. Former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is play caller for the Pats, and has been widely criticized for his performance this season. His offense is ranked 17th in points per game and 26th in yards per game.
Patriots defensive play caller: Steve Belichick
New England has a thing for not naming coordinators, and it also applies to the defensive side of the ball. Steve Belichick, officially the linebackers coach, is the defensive play caller. His defense is ranked sixth in points per game allowed and ninth in yards per game allowed.
Patriots offensive starters
- QB: Mac Jones
- RB: Rhamondre Stevenson
- WR: DeVante Parker ^
- WR: Jakobi Meyers
- WR: Tyquan Thornton
- TE: Hunter Henry
- LT: Trent Brown
- LG: Cole Strange *
- C: David Andrews
- RG: Mike Onwenu
- RT: Conor McDermott ^
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Patriots defensive starters
- LE: Deatrich Wise Jr.
- DL: Davon Godchaux
- RE: Lawrence Guy Sr.
- LB: Matthew Judon
- LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley
- LB: Jahlani Tavai
- LB: Josh Uche
- LCB: Jonathan Jones
- RCB: Jalen Mills
- S: Kyle Dugger
- S: Devin McCourty
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Loading comments...