Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, has spoken to Bills teammates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been extubated, is breathing on his own again, and has spoken with Bills coaches and teammates as of Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

This is amazing: For the first time, #Bills S Damar Hamlin is addressing the team via Facetime. The breathing tube is out, and he’s spent the morning speaking to various teammates on Facetime. Now, he’s delivering a message to the entire group, I’m told. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023

A blessing: The breathing tube is out of Damar Hamlin as of this morning and he has begun talking to Buffalo Bills teammates again. Hamlin has had a breathing tube in body through his throat since Monday night, but no longer needs it and can breathe fully on his own. https://t.co/C021XSOJsu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2023

Bro up talking I’m Soo happy man god is good — Kenny Robinson (@krob2__) January 6, 2023

Buffalo Rumblings can independently confirm that Hamlin has spoken with multiple members of the Bills organization today.

This is the latest, and best, development in the 24-year-old Hamlin’s recovery since going into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills’ since-canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Yesterday, Hamlin’s medical team at the UC Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin was awake and neurologically intact, and mentioned that the next step in his recovery would be to begin breathing on his own; that has now happened, less than 24 hours later.

On Thursday afternoon, head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and cornerback Dane Jackson spoke with reporters at length about the huge lift in mood that Hamlin’s progress had brought them. It’s easy to imagine that, now having interacted with Hamlin in person for the first time since Monday night, that spirits are soaring even higher.