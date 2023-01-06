 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, has spoken to Bills teammates

Hamlin has taken the next step in his recovery from cardiac arrest on Monday night

By Brian Galliford
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been extubated, is breathing on his own again, and has spoken with Bills coaches and teammates as of Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Buffalo Rumblings can independently confirm that Hamlin has spoken with multiple members of the Bills organization today.

This is the latest, and best, development in the 24-year-old Hamlin’s recovery since going into cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the Bills’ since-canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Yesterday, Hamlin’s medical team at the UC Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin was awake and neurologically intact, and mentioned that the next step in his recovery would be to begin breathing on his own; that has now happened, less than 24 hours later.

On Thursday afternoon, head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, center Mitch Morse, and cornerback Dane Jackson spoke with reporters at length about the huge lift in mood that Hamlin’s progress had brought them. It’s easy to imagine that, now having interacted with Hamlin in person for the first time since Monday night, that spirits are soaring even higher.

