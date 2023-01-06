Bills post clean injury report ahead of season finale with Patriots

The Buffalo Bills final game of the 2022 season will be played Sunday on what is supposed to be a sunny afternoon at Highmark Stadium. With a rollercoaster of a season coming to an end — one in which the Bills and their home city have seen more tragedy than could have been imagined — it’s only right that they have a clean injury report for their game against the division-rival New England Patriots.

We know that the Bills are still without a handful of key players who are on the team’s injured reserve list — and, of course, they will be playing without safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered from a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ now-canceled Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

But every other player, excluding those on their regularly scheduled vet rest day, on the Bills’ active roster was a full participant in the final practice of the regular season. Every player.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who suffered a head injury in the first minute of last week’s abbreviated game, cleared concussion protocol and was back with his teammates. Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano’s knees weren’t slowing them down today. Dawson Knox has recovered from the hip-pointer he suffered on the frozen turf at Soldier Stadium in Chicago on Christmas Eve, and Jordan Phillips’ shoulder is strong enough to let him pursue Mac Jones in the backfield. (We just hope he has learned not to belly-flop and slide, as that’s what he did the last time he chased Jones around, and it’s also how he injured his shoulder to begin with.)

Even quarterback Josh Allen, who added an ankle injury to his repertoire this week after being rolled up on in his only offensive drive of last week, was feeling good today. Neither his newly acquired ankle injury nor his half-a-season-long elbow injury kept him from participating fully in today’s practice.

This means that not a single Bills player enters the weekend with a game-day designation. Everyone is healthy. So, Bills Mafia, kick back, relax, root for the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, and get ready for what will hopefully be a high-charged Bills team to take the field in honor of their brother, Damar Hamlin, on Sunday. Maybe — just maybe — they can end the regular season the way they started it… on fire.