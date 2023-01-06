John Murphy, Voice of the Bills, recovering at home following stroke

Prior to the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, it was briefly announced by Chris Brown on One Bills Live that John Murphy, the Voice of the Bills and Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame inductee, would be unable to call the primetime game, due to illness. In his stead, Brown took over the play-by-play duties on short notice for the Bills Radio Network.

News today, shared by Murph’s family and through the Buffalo Bills’ social media channels informed that John Murphy has suffered a stroke last weekend. Following care by doctors and staff at Buffalo General Medical Center, Murphy is now recovering at home with his family — and said to be making progress on a daily basis.

A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

While Murphy continues to recover at home, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Chris Brown will continue on as the team’s play-by-play announcer on an interim basis.

In the interim Chris Brown will continue to perform play by play duties on the Bills Radio Network.



We look forward to having John back in the booth as soon as possible. Get well soon, John! — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Murphy has a long and storied career with the Bills,and the greater Western New York broadcasting realm. He has been the Bills’ play-by-play announcer since Van Miller’s retirement following the 2003 season. Prior to his current role, Murphy was the color commentator alongside Miller from 1994-2003. Additionally, he was the host of The John Murphy Show/One Bills Live from 2012-2020.

Play-by-play announcing is a challenging role for anyone to step into out of their daily duties, but Brown brings considerable experience to the booth. During last Friday’s edition of One Bills Live, Brown did note that he has 19 years of expeience in the role, in various capacities.

John Murphy and his family sure could use everyone’s thoughts and prayers as they navigate a tremendous journey back to what will hopefully be full health. There’s no doubt that Brownie will fill in admirably for Murph, but all of Bills Mafia hopes to hear John’s energetic and familiar voice back in the radio booth in the near future.

Please get well soon, Murph!