Following a terrifying incident where safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, there has been plenty of good news involving Hamlin’s condition over the last 24 to 48 hours.
Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides the latest on Hamlin’s long road to recovery, including the uplifting news that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed on Friday, and that he delivered a touching address to his teammates via FaceTime.
Damar Hamlin continues his remarkable progress
The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field on Thursday with heavy hearts, holding up 3s and forming hearts with their hands as they thought about Damar Hamlin, their friend and teammate who remained hospitalized in Cincinnati, OH. Then, the whole team received an emotional lift when Hamlin spoke to them through FaceTime, telling the team I “love you boys” and flexing his muscles. The response? The players stood up and cheered, displaying joy and relief at the presence of Hamlin awake and responsive.
Plus, we credit head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane for how they masterfully handled a traumatizing experience, hear from NFL players on what’s next for player safety, discuss why the Bills have become America’s Team, and more!
- Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, Buffalo safety FaceTimes Bills: ‘Love you boys’ - Buffalo News
- Bills emotional during brief FaceTime visit from Hamlin - WGR 550
- Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Bills - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, Bills safety able to speak to family, team - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills: Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talking again - WGR 550
- Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, spoke to team over FaceTime, Bills say - The Athletic (subscription required)
- How Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane’s leadership steered Bills through emotionally turbulent week - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Beane recounts days spent with Hamlin in Cincinnati - WGR 550
- ‘Lot of grown men crying’: Bills GM Brandon Beane recounts time with Damar Hamlin in hospital - Buffalo News
- McDermott: Grateful and thankful for Hamlin’s progress - WGR 550
- Bills GM Brandon Beane reflects on the true heroes who helped save Damar Hamlin’s life - BuffaloBills.com
- What’s next for NFL safety? Players speak on returning after Damar Hamlin’s collapse - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills Mailbag: Reflections on covering a horrible night in Cincinnati - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: Bills are now America’s Team, and here’s a cartoon to prove it - Buffalo News
- Sign turns Hamlin Street in East Aurora to Damar Hamlin Street - Buffalo News
NFL approves plan for potential neutral-site AFC title game
In the aftermath of the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game, the league’s 32 owners have signed off on a plan to hold the AFC Championship game at a neutral site, if necessary. Learn more about this proposal and how it could affect the Bills.
- NFL owners approve AFC playoff proposal to account for not resuming Bills-Bengals game - Buffalo News
- It’s official: NFL owners vote to alter AFC playoff seeding format - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL approves plan for possible neutral-site AFC title game - ESPN.com
- NFL owners approve plan for potential neutral site AFC Championship Game - BuffaloBills.com
- Jones: NFL’s AFC playoff modifications aren’t perfect, but what plan would be? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- What to know about scenarios and locations for a neutral-site AFC Championship - The Athletic (subscription required)
Bills play-by-play man John Murphy suffered a stroke
Another member of the Bills family—play-by-play voice John Murphy—could use prayers and support after the team said Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. Murphy missed the broadcast of the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati against the Bengals due to illness.
- Buffalo Bills say play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered stroke last weekend - Buffalo News
- Bills play-by-play man John Murphy suffered a stroke, statement says - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills play-by-play man John Murphy suffers stroke - WGR 550
