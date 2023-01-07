Following a terrifying incident where safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, there has been plenty of good news involving Hamlin’s condition over the last 24 to 48 hours.

Today’s edition of the Buffalo Rumblinks provides the latest on Hamlin’s long road to recovery, including the uplifting news that Hamlin had his breathing tube removed on Friday, and that he delivered a touching address to his teammates via FaceTime.

Damar Hamlin continues his remarkable progress

The Buffalo Bills returned to the practice field on Thursday with heavy hearts, holding up 3s and forming hearts with their hands as they thought about Damar Hamlin, their friend and teammate who remained hospitalized in Cincinnati, OH. Then, the whole team received an emotional lift when Hamlin spoke to them through FaceTime, telling the team I “love you boys” and flexing his muscles. The response? The players stood up and cheered, displaying joy and relief at the presence of Hamlin awake and responsive.

Plus, we credit head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane for how they masterfully handled a traumatizing experience, hear from NFL players on what’s next for player safety, discuss why the Bills have become America’s Team, and more!

NFL approves plan for potential neutral-site AFC title game

In the aftermath of the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game, the league’s 32 owners have signed off on a plan to hold the AFC Championship game at a neutral site, if necessary. Learn more about this proposal and how it could affect the Bills.

Bills play-by-play man John Murphy suffered a stroke

Another member of the Bills family—play-by-play voice John Murphy—could use prayers and support after the team said Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend. Murphy missed the broadcast of the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati against the Bengals due to illness.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings