Bills vs. Patriots broadcast map: It’s almost national

It has been an emotional week for the Buffalo Bills. Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals came to a fast end as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The ambulance and stretcher were deployed instantly, and he was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. It was later determined that Hamlin had suffered from cardiac arrest, and he was sedated and placed on a ventilator.

Four days later, Hamlin was calling his teammates from FaceTime, flexing his muscles, and telling them how much he loves them. When the Bills take on the New England Patriots for the final game of the regular season on Sunday, expect that warrior spirit to emanate throughout the team — and for most of the country to watch it.

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the aforementioned Bills vs. Patriots matchup, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. Areas in blue will see the Baltimore Ravens take on the Bengals (Kevin Harlan and Trent Green); green portions will be watching the Cleveland Browns at the Pittsburgh Steelers (Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta); and those two yellow splotches will get the Houston Texans vs. the Indianapolis Colts (Spero Dedes and Jay Feely).