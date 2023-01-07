Three Man Rush: Hamlin Lov3 & the CFP National Championship Game

Hamlin Lov3

Join ‘Three Man Rush’ as we discuss what happened this past week with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Sara Larson will give a small glimpse into what it was like to be in Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium, and how this experience has impacted her as a fan. Then we’ll hear from “The Big O” Jerry Ostroski for his feelings as a former player, and now as a father of a current collegiate football player.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and with John Murphy as they both continue with their respective battles.

NFL playoff implications

We’ll also dive into some Week 18 games that have huge playoff implications.

The first being the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10). The Chiefs currently hold the No. 1 Seed. If the Raiders play spoiler and the Bills win, the Chiefs will move into the No. 2 seed.

The Bills (12-3) vs. New England Patriots (8-8). If New England wins, then they’re in. If the Bills lose, then they could fall to the No. 3 seed if the Cincinnati Bengals win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-9) will be playing for the No. 4 seed and their spot in the playoffs. Winner advances, but Jacksonville also has a small chance to make it as a wild card if they lose, as explained below.

Still in the Hunt: the Miami Dolphins (8-8) vs. New York Jets (7-9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) vs. Cleveland Browns (7-9). The Dolphins are hoping for a win and a Patriots loss. The Steelers are hoping for a win and for losses by both the Dolphins and Patriots. If the Jaguars lose to the Titans, they still have a shot if the Patriots, Dolphins, and Steelers all lose. If that were to happen, the Jaguars would end up the seventh seed.

CFP National Championship

No. 1 Georgia (14-0) vs. No. 3 TCU (13-1), SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

The 2022 college football season comes to a conclusion on Monday night when the Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship Game.

The Bulldogs will be playing in the national championship game for the second year in a row. Georgia enters the game as 12.5-point favorites over TCU. The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Listen in as Jerry and Sara discuss everything you need to know about the game. The matchup features two high-powered offenses led by TCU quarterback Max Duggan and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Our hosts will then dive into the differences on defense.

TCU’s victory over Michigan in the semifinal was fueled by three massive turnovers, two of which were pick-sixes, and the third was a huge stop on the goal line that prevented Michigan from scoring. TCU will need some of that luck heading into this game against Georgia.

When asked who the victor will be on Monday Night, Sara Larson replied: “Most of the nation has Georgia winning and covering. I feel I have picked against TCU all year so if I pick them to win now there is no way they stand a chance… (PS: Sorry Utes — I did it to you last week. So I’m pulling for you TCU, but I don’t think you’ll pull it off versus Georgia. You’re welcome Horned Frogs!”

