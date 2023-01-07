Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs open game thread

The Kansas City Chiefs, 13-3 and current holders of the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture, head to Nevada to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon in a game with plenty of playoff implications, if only for the road team.

The outcome of this game has considerable importance for the Buffalo Bills, who at 12-3 were in control of their own destiny for the No. 1 seed. Following the Damar Hamlin tragedy and the subsequent postponement and cancellation of last week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills still have a chance at claiming the top seed, but only if the 6-10 Raiders are able to knock off the Chiefs at home in Allegiant Stadium.

Jarrett Stidham gets the start at quarterback for the Raiders after hanging 34 points on the San Francisco 49ers and its vaunted defense just a week ago. Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in road divisional games in his career, however, so clearly the Raiders — and by extension, the Bills — have an uphill climb today.

This is an open game thread for fans of the Bills to root for the Raiders.