Kansas City Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

The Bills will try to clinch the No. 2 seed tomorrow with a win over New England

By Brian Galliford
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

By way of their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs finish the regular season with a 14-3 record, and have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Kansas City will now have a first-round bye, will host their divisional-round game at Arrowhead Stadium, and if they win that, could still host the AFC Championship depending on how things shake out.

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, sit at 12-3 heading into their regular season finale tomorrow afternoon against the New England Patriots. A win would clinch the No. 2 seed, but they now miss out on a bye week that the team could really have used, both physically and especially mentally after the tragic events from last weekend’s now-canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We can safely expect Buffalo to play to win against New England, as clinching the second seed would guarantee at least two home playoff games, should they be fortunate enough to advance that far. That second game will be an especially important one to host in a scenario where they’re playing the Bengals in the divisional round, both from a competitive standpoint, and from a trauma-informed care standpoint.

The Bills-Patriots game kicks off tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

AFC playoff picture

Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK
Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK
1 * — Kansas City Chiefs 14-3 6-0 9-3 +127 W5
2 z — Buffalo Bills 12-3 3-2 8-2 +157 W6
3 z — Cincinnati Bengals 11-4 2-3 7-3 +85 W7
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-8 3-2 7-4 +50 W4
5 x — Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 2-3 7-4 +10 W4
6 x — Baltimore Ravens 10-6 3-2 6-5 +46 L1
7 New England Patriots 8-8 3-2 6-5 +29 W1
8 Miami Dolphins 8-8 2-3 6-5 -7 L5
9 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8 2-3 4-7 -52 W3
11 Tennessee Titans 7-9 3-2 5-6 -57 L6

