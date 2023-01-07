Kansas City Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

By way of their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs finish the regular season with a 14-3 record, and have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Kansas City will now have a first-round bye, will host their divisional-round game at Arrowhead Stadium, and if they win that, could still host the AFC Championship depending on how things shake out.

The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, sit at 12-3 heading into their regular season finale tomorrow afternoon against the New England Patriots. A win would clinch the No. 2 seed, but they now miss out on a bye week that the team could really have used, both physically and especially mentally after the tragic events from last weekend’s now-canceled game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

We can safely expect Buffalo to play to win against New England, as clinching the second seed would guarantee at least two home playoff games, should they be fortunate enough to advance that far. That second game will be an especially important one to host in a scenario where they’re playing the Bengals in the divisional round, both from a competitive standpoint, and from a trauma-informed care standpoint.

The Bills-Patriots game kicks off tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.