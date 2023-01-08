Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

It has been an incredibly trying seven days for the Buffalo Bills and its fans. After watching 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football against Cincinnati, Hamlin remains in critical condition, but has improved to the point that he is breathing unassisted, spending quality time with his family, and thanking fans and fellow players on his social media channels for the overwhelming support he’s received this week.

His teammates will return to game action today against the New England Patriots in their first live snaps since witnessing their teammate suffer an injury that threatened his life. They face the reality of re-exposure to that trauma, while dealing with the pressure of maximizing their chances of advancing through the AFC playoff field and reaching the Super Bowl. There’s a lot on the line for the Bills personally and professionally today, and it just so happens to be a very big game for the Patriots, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bills-Patriots broadcasts and how to catch them.

Bills Patriots game details

Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023

Sunday, January 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

1:00 p.m. EST Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy and 33, winds 5-10 mph

Mostly cloudy and 33, winds 5-10 mph Referee: Clay Martin

Bills Patriots betting line

Line: Bills -7.5

Bills -7.5 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills Patriots TV info

Television broadcast: CBS (broadcast map)

CBS (broadcast map) Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Bills Patriots stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills vs. Patriots radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!