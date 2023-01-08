Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

It has been an incredibly trying seven days for the Buffalo Bills and its fans. After watching 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football against Cincinnati, Hamlin remains in critical condition, but has improved to the point that he is breathing unassisted, spending quality time with his family, and thanking fans and fellow players on his social media channels for the overwhelming support he’s received this week.
His teammates will return to game action today against the New England Patriots in their first live snaps since witnessing their teammate suffer an injury that threatened his life. They face the reality of re-exposure to that trauma, while dealing with the pressure of maximizing their chances of advancing through the AFC playoff field and reaching the Super Bowl. There’s a lot on the line for the Bills personally and professionally today, and it just so happens to be a very big game for the Patriots, too.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Bills-Patriots broadcasts and how to catch them.
Bills Patriots game details
- Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
- Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy and 33, winds 5-10 mph
- Referee: Clay Martin
Bills Patriots betting line
- Line: Bills -7.5
- Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills Patriots TV info
- Television broadcast: CBS (broadcast map)
- Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
Bills Patriots stream info
- Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)
- Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center
Bills vs. Patriots radio info
- Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
- Radio Play-by-Play: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)
Packers on SB Nation: Pats Pulpit
Bills schedule 2022
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week 1
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|THU 9/8/22
|SoFi Stadium
|W 31-10 (1-0)
|Week 2
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|MON 9/19/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 41-7 (2-0)
|Week 3
|@ Miami Dolphins
|SUN 9/25/22
|Hard Rock Stadium
|L 19-21 (2-1)
|Week 4
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|SUN 10/2/22
|M&T Bank Stadium
|W 23-20 (3-1)
|Week 5
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|SUN 10/9/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 38-3 (4-1)
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|SUN 10/16/22
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|W 24-20 (5-1)
|Week 7
|Bye Week
|—
|—
|—
|Week 8
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|SUN 10/30/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 27-17 (6-1)
|Week 9
|@ New York Jets
|SUN 11/6/22
|MetLife Stadium
|L 17-20 (6-2)
|Week 10
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|SUN 11/13/22
|Highmark Stadium
|L 30-33 OT (6-3)
|Week 11
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|SUN 11/20/22
|Ford Field
|W 31-23 (7-3)
|Week 12
|@ Detroit Lions
|THU 11/24/22
|Ford Field
|W 28-25 (8-3)
|Week 13
|@ New England Patriots
|THU 12/1/22
|Gillette Stadium
|W 24-10 (9-3)
|Week 14
|NEW YORK JETS
|SUN 12/11/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 20-12 (10-3)
|Week 15
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|SAT 12/17/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 32-29 (11-3)
|Week 16
|@ Chicago Bears
|SAT 12/24/22
|Soldier Field
|W 35-13 (12-3)
|Week 17
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|MON 1/2/23
|Paycor Stadium
|Game declared no contest
|Week 18
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|SUN 1/8/23
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 p.m. EST
