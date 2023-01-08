 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The Bills look to clinch the No. 2 seed and enter the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak

By Brian Galliford
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

It has been an incredibly trying seven days for the Buffalo Bills and its fans. After watching 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the field at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football against Cincinnati, Hamlin remains in critical condition, but has improved to the point that he is breathing unassisted, spending quality time with his family, and thanking fans and fellow players on his social media channels for the overwhelming support he’s received this week.

His teammates will return to game action today against the New England Patriots in their first live snaps since witnessing their teammate suffer an injury that threatened his life. They face the reality of re-exposure to that trauma, while dealing with the pressure of maximizing their chances of advancing through the AFC playoff field and reaching the Super Bowl. There’s a lot on the line for the Bills personally and professionally today, and it just so happens to be a very big game for the Patriots, too.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bills-Patriots broadcasts and how to catch them.

Bills Patriots game details

  • Date: Sunday, January 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
  • Weather Forecast: Mostly cloudy and 33, winds 5-10 mph
  • Referee: Clay Martin

Bills Patriots betting line

Bills Patriots TV info

  • Television broadcast: CBS (broadcast map)
  • Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Bills Patriots stream info

Bills vs. Patriots radio info

  • Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
  • Radio Play-by-Play: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Bills schedule 2022

Week Opponent Date Location Time/Result
Week Opponent Date Location Time/Result
Week 1 @ Los Angeles Rams THU 9/8/22 SoFi Stadium W 31-10 (1-0)
Week 2 TENNESSEE TITANS MON 9/19/22 Highmark Stadium W 41-7 (2-0)
Week 3 @ Miami Dolphins SUN 9/25/22 Hard Rock Stadium L 19-21 (2-1)
Week 4 @ Baltimore Ravens SUN 10/2/22 M&T Bank Stadium W 23-20 (3-1)
Week 5 PITTSBURGH STEELERS SUN 10/9/22 Highmark Stadium W 38-3 (4-1)
Week 6 @ Kansas City Chiefs SUN 10/16/22 GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium W 24-20 (5-1)
Week 7 Bye Week
Week 8 GREEN BAY PACKERS SUN 10/30/22 Highmark Stadium W 27-17 (6-1)
Week 9 @ New York Jets SUN 11/6/22 MetLife Stadium L 17-20 (6-2)
Week 10 MINNESOTA VIKINGS SUN 11/13/22 Highmark Stadium L 30-33 OT (6-3)
Week 11 CLEVELAND BROWNS SUN 11/20/22 Ford Field W 31-23 (7-3)
Week 12 @ Detroit Lions THU 11/24/22 Ford Field W 28-25 (8-3)
Week 13 @ New England Patriots THU 12/1/22 Gillette Stadium W 24-10 (9-3)
Week 14 NEW YORK JETS SUN 12/11/22 Highmark Stadium W 20-12 (10-3)
Week 15 MIAMI DOLPHINS SAT 12/17/22 Highmark Stadium W 32-29 (11-3)
Week 16 @ Chicago Bears SAT 12/24/22 Soldier Field W 35-13 (12-3)
Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals MON 1/2/23 Paycor Stadium Game declared no contest
Week 18 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS SUN 1/8/23 Highmark Stadium 1:00 p.m. EST

In This Stream

Bills vs. Patriots Week 18 coverage: News, previews, updates, and more

View all 24 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...