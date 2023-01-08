An emotional week for the Buffalo Bills and their fans concludes on Sunday with the Bills hosting their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, in the regular season finale at Highmark Stadium.

Before the Bills look to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks recaps safety Damar Hamlin’s first public comments since suffering cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Damar Hamlin thanks supporters in first comments post-injury

Hamlin has made remarkable progress following his traumatic injury against the Bengals, and on Saturday afternoon, while remaining in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Hamlin took to Instagram and Twitter to share his first public comments since the incident.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” the post read. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!”

Plus, hear from Hamlin’s teammates on the difficulties they’re facing returning to the football field, and learn how Hamlin’s fighting spirit is influencing his teammates and fans around the world.

Bills-Patriots key matchups, what to watch for, predictions

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Buffalo’s battle against the Patriots will play out. Plus, they dissect what the win by the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders means for the Bills’ positioning in the AFC playoff picture.

How to watch Bills vs. Patriots

For those Bills fans who aren’t going to Highmark Stadium to cheer on the Bills in their regular-season finale, have no fear! Read on for information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings