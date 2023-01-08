Buffalo Rumblings Post Game Call-In Show: Week 18

We’re a week removed from Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury. After watching a man go into cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL and its fans came together with an outpouring of support, donating millions of dollars to Damar’s charity toy drive and saying his name time and time again in their prayers. Miraculously, Damar survived, opened his eyes, and wanted to know if the Buffalo Bills had won against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was even able to FaceTime his teammates and coaches, all within three days of having not had a heartbeat on the field.

Damar Hamlin has survived, and by all accounts, the prognosis is good. Buffalo hosts the New England Patriots this Sunday at Highmark Stadium, where we’ll see whether this has shaken them, or motivated them into repeating last year’s wild card round game against New England.

