Overreaction Postgame Show: Bills vs. Patriots

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo Bills look to drop the New England Patriots to take the No. 2 seed in the AFC despite the no-contest ruling in the Cincinnati Bengals game last week.

There’s a lot to be excited for with this game, a lot to look forward to, and a lot to put behind us as a team and a fan base. No doubt, this Bills team will be carrying Damar Hamlin on the field with them Sunday.

Set your reminders and join the Voice, Joe Miller, for the Overreaction Postgame Show, live on Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. EST to talk about how the game shook out.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

