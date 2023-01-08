Buffalo Bills opponents for 2023 season are now set

The Buffalo Bills’ slate of opponents for the 2023 NFL regular season is now official following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans last night. That win secured the Jaguars the AFC South division title (and a playoff berth along with it), and also set them as the final confirmed opponent on Buffalo’s schedule for next season.

Buffalo’s schedule for 2023 consists of the following:

6 games against their AFC East counterparts (three home, three away)

4 games against the AFC West (two home, two away)

4 games against the NFC East (two home, two away)

2 games against the remaining AFC division winners (one home, one away)

1 game against the NFC South division winner (home)

In the AFC West slate, they’ll get Denver and Las Vegas at home, and travel to play Kansas City and Los Angeles. For their run through the NFC East, they’ll get Dallas and New York at home, and travel to Philadelphia and Washington. Their games against fellow AFC division winners will feature a home bout against Jacksonville, and a road trip to Cincinnati. And, finally, they’ll see Tampa Bay at Highmark Stadium next season.

Here’s the full list of Buffalo’s opponents for next season.

Bills home opponents 2023

Bills away opponents 2023