Buffalo Bills Week 18 inactives vs. the New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots are set to kick off in approximately 90 minutes, so each team has declared their inactive players for the day. It’s sure to be a charged atmosphere at Highmark Stadium given the tumultuous week Buffalo has endured, but the game also means a lot to the Patriots: with a win, they are in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Who’s in and who’s out this week? Here are Buffalo’s inactive players.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Another week, another healthy scratch for the reserve tight end.

G Ike Boettger

Ike played in his first game off the PUP list, but he’s been inactive since.

OL Justin Murray

Another week, another healthy scratch for the reserve offensive lineman.

LB Baylon Spector

The rookie special teams linebacker is a healthy scratch yet again this week.

CB Christian Benford

Although the rookie was activated off IR, he’s a healthy scratch this week.

S Jared Mayden

The newly acquired safety is a healthy scratch. Dean Marlowe is active in place of Damar Hamlin.

