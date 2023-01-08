Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots today in a game with serious playoff implications for both squads. While Buffalo has already won the AFC East, they can clinch the No. 2 seed with a victory. It will also ensure that they don’t have to travel to Arrowhead for a date with the Kansas City Chiefs for the third straight playoffs. For New England, the situation is easy: win and you’re in the playoffs.

Buffalo is obviously playing for playoff seeding today, but they’re playing for much more than that. They’re playing for each other. They’re playing for their city. They’re playing for Damar Hamlin. It’s going to be an electric, emotional atmosphere at Highmark Stadium today. Josh Allen is ready to roll, and if he can continue his recent success against New England, then all should end well for the 2022 Bills in the regular season.

Your first-half thread is here, friends. Be civil to each other. Remember to toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. Enjoy the game wherever you’re watching it. And, at the risk of sounding a little hokey, enjoy the people surrounding you while you’re watching, too.

Go Bills!