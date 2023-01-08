Buffalo Bills clinch No. 2 seed, to play Miami Dolphins in Super Wild Card round

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, 35-23, in their regular-season finale to both knock the Patriots out of playoff contention, and clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference.
Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 11-6, to clinch the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. That sets up a rubber match between the Bills and Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend; Miami beat Buffalo at home in Week 3, and Buffalo returned that favor in Week 15.
And, when the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up a 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens to finish 12-4, the entire AFC playoff field was set in stone. With the seeding fully set, here’s what next weekend holds for all seven playoff teams.
- Bye: (1) Kansas City Chiefs
- Wild Card: (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills
- Wild Card: (6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals
- Wild Card: (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC playoff picture
|Rank
|Team
|REC
|DIV
|CON
|PD
|STRK
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|14-3
|6-0
|9-3
|+127
|W5
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|13-3
|4-2
|9-2
|+169
|W7
|3
|Cincinnati Bengals
|12-4
|3-3
|8-3
|+96
|W8
|4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|9-8
|4-2
|8-4
|+54
|W5
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|10-6
|2-3
|7-4
|+10
|W4
|6
|Baltimore Ravens
|10-7
|3-3
|6-6
|+35
|L2
|7
|Miami Dolphins
|9-8
|3-3
|7-5
|-2
|W1
