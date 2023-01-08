Buffalo Bills clinch No. 2 seed, to play Miami Dolphins in Super Wild Card round

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, 35-23, in their regular-season finale to both knock the Patriots out of playoff contention, and clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 11-6, to clinch the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. That sets up a rubber match between the Bills and Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend; Miami beat Buffalo at home in Week 3, and Buffalo returned that favor in Week 15.

And, when the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up a 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens to finish 12-4, the entire AFC playoff field was set in stone. With the seeding fully set, here’s what next weekend holds for all seven playoff teams.