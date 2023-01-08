 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills clinch No. 2 seed, to play Miami Dolphins in Super Wild Card round

The schedule isn’t set yet, but the three AFC Wild Card games are after early Sunday action

By Brian Galliford
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots, 35-23, in their regular-season finale to both knock the Patriots out of playoff contention, and clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets, 11-6, to clinch the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. That sets up a rubber match between the Bills and Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend; Miami beat Buffalo at home in Week 3, and Buffalo returned that favor in Week 15.

And, when the Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up a 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens to finish 12-4, the entire AFC playoff field was set in stone. With the seeding fully set, here’s what next weekend holds for all seven playoff teams.

AFC playoff picture

Rank Team REC DIV CON PD STRK
1 Kansas City Chiefs 14-3 6-0 9-3 +127 W5
2 Buffalo Bills 13-3 4-2 9-2 +169 W7
3 Cincinnati Bengals 12-4 3-3 8-3 +96 W8
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 9-8 4-2 8-4 +54 W5
5 Los Angeles Chargers 10-6 2-3 7-4 +10 W4
6 Baltimore Ravens 10-7 3-3 6-6 +35 L2
7 Miami Dolphins 9-8 3-3 7-5 -2 W1

