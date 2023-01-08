Bills vs. Dolphins opening odds: Buffalo favored by 10 points

The time is finally here! The 2022 NFL playoffs start next weekend, and the Buffalo Bills have locked down the No. 2 seed and home-field advantage through the AFC championship game — which might be played at a neutral site if they end up matching up against the Kansas City Chiefs.

First game up? The Miami Dolphins. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bills opening as double-digit favorites, with the spread sitting at 10 points as of Sunday evening.

The biggest question for this game will be if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will pass concussion protocol and be available to play. Without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins offense is pedestrian at best. To make the playoffs, Miami beat the New York Jets, 11-6, and could barely pick up enough yardage to get in field goal range. For the early part of the season, the Dolphins were one of the hottest teams in the league, and actually favored to win the division through Week 12. But a five-game losing streak put them in the position to need help from the Bills to sneak into the playoffs.

Buffalo has been waiting for this time of the year. The Bills played inspired football against the New England Patriots, making big plays in all three phases of the game to build momentum headed into the playoffs with a 35-23 win on Sunday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen played well against Miami in their last meeting on December 17, as he put up over 300 yards in the air, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He will be looking for a repeat performance to help the Bills advance to the divisional round.

How do you feel about this matchup? Do you think the Bills will cover and advance to the next round? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned to Buffalo Rumblings this week for all the content to get you prepared for this playoff matchup!