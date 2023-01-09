Raheem Mostert injury: Status in doubt for Bills-Dolphins playoff game

The Miami Dolphins squeaked past the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon to grab the final wild card spot in the AFC playoffs, and now have to make another trip to Orchard Park, NY to face the Buffalo Bills during Super Wild Card Weekend. They may be forced to do so, however, without one of their offensive stars.

Running back Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in Sunday’s 11-6 victory, and now his status for this coming weekend is uncertain.

Sources: #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the #Jets. He gained 71 yards on 11 carries and was explosive. Now, status is in doubt against the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

The last time the Dolphins were in Buffalo, Mostert had a highlight-reel kind of game, as he ran for 136 yards on 17 carries against the Bills’ defense. To say the veteran back was a large part of Miami’s rushing offense would be an understatement. The rest of the Dolphins were only able to muster a combined 52 yards on the ground.

The eighth-year running back is with Miami this season after spending the past six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, where he had 1,610 rushing yards during his tenure in the NFC West. This season, Mostert has 891 yards on the ground and another 202 receiving yards, as he has been a complementary piece of a Dolphins offense that features speedy receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

While we will have to wait out the next several days to learn if Mostert will be able to play through the injury, the Dolphins offense is going to have to fight to stay out of panic mode, as they are already dealing with injuries to both their first- and second-string quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, and both Waddle and Hill, as well as offensive tackle Terron Armstead.