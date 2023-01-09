Damar Hamlin now in stable condition, transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized one week after suffering cardiac arrest during his team’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A lot about the circumstances of his hospitalization changed today, however.

Hamlin, who had been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for nearly an entire week, was transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday, making the flight back to Western New York under the watchful eyes of his medical team. Buffalo General put out a statement on Monday afternoon stating that Hamlin is now in stable condition, and is doing well.

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! . — (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

The medical team responsible for Hamlin for the past week at UCMC gave a final press conference early on Monday afternoon to update Hamlin’s condition, which included a few important bits of information about the substantial progress he has made:

Hamlin began walking, with assistance from medical staff, on Friday

His doctors stated that a normal recovery for someone in Hamlin’s situation is measured in weeks to months, and that Hamlin was on track — or perhaps even slightly accelerated — in his recovery

Now that he’s back in Buffalo, Hamlin will undergo further testing to attempt to isolate an underlying cause for his cardiac arrest, but that no timeline for the testing has yet been established

When Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in yesterday’s 35-23 win over the New England Patriots, Hamlin stood up, jumped up and down, and set off several alarms in his ICU room

With Hamlin back in the area, his teammates and coaches will be able to see him in person for the first time since the incident. Bills head coach Sean McDermott, general manager Brandon Beane, and two members of the team’s training staff went to visit Hamlin on Monday afternoon, per McDermott.