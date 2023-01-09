Off Tackle with John Fina: And So It Begins

The Buffalo Bills battled through possibly the most emotionally difficult week any NFL team has ever faced to defeat a New England Patriots team that came into Buffalo to play. Needing a win to make the playoffs, the Patriots were motivated to extend their season. But the Bills did what they needed to, starting with an opening kickoff returned for a touchdown by Nyhiem Hines.

Join former Bills offensive tackle and first-round pick John Fina along with the Voice, Joe Miller, this Monday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel as they work through the Bills’ victory over the Patriots, and look forward to the start of the 2022 NFL playoffs hosting the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, NY!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring After the Snap Podcast, Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!