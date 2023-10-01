It’s game day!

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the Miami Dolphins (3-0) at 1 p.m. EDT today in a marquee matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams at what should be a raucous Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to win its first AFC East divisional game of the year.

Game day: Bills vs. Dolphins

Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 4 showdown in Orchard Park, NY playing out.

Key story lines: Bills vs. Dolphins

The unique challenge Miami’s red-hot offense will present for Buffalo’s defense, how quarterback Josh Allen has been able to dominate the Dolphins during his young NFL career, examining why the Bills’ front four needs to pressure Tua Tagovailoa, who has the quickest release of any quarterback, and more!

How to follow Bills vs. Dolphins from home

For those members of Bills Mafia not making the trip to Highmark Stadium, don’t worry, we've got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home!

Reviewing the Bills-Dolphins rivalry

A look at the best Bills-Dolphins games from the Jim Kelly and Dan Marino era and revisit the first-ever matchup between these two teams when Buffalo routed Miami 58-24.

Even more Bills news

We hear from CBS commentator Jim Nantz on why the idea that the Bills’ Super Bowl window closing is “ridiculous” before picking Buffalo to make the Super Bowl, plus parking tips for Bills fans going to the game, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings