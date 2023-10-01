It’s game day!
The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the Miami Dolphins (3-0) at 1 p.m. EDT today in a marquee matchup between two of the AFC’s best teams at what should be a raucous Highmark Stadium.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks offers up game predictions and keys to the game from Bills’ beat writers as Buffalo looks to win its first AFC East divisional game of the year.
Game day: Bills vs. Dolphins
Bills’ beat writers and NFL pundits offer up their thoughts on how they see the Week 4 showdown in Orchard Park, NY playing out.
- How we see it: News writers make predictions on Bills-Dolphins - Buffalo News
- Bills vs. Dolphins prediction and keys to the AFC East showdown - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Dolphins | Numbers to know + score predictions | Week 4 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills vs. Dolphins expert picks and latest odds: Josh Allen vs. Tua Taigovailoa in a big AFC East game - The Athletic (subscription required)
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 4 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 4 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, fantasy tips - ESPN
- NFL Week 4 picks against the spread: C.J. Stroud continues his strong start - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Dolphins have found success against spread vs. AFC East - Buffalo News
Key story lines: Bills vs. Dolphins
The unique challenge Miami’s red-hot offense will present for Buffalo’s defense, how quarterback Josh Allen has been able to dominate the Dolphins during his young NFL career, examining why the Bills’ front four needs to pressure Tua Tagovailoa, who has the quickest release of any quarterback, and more!
- Buffalo Bills roundtable: Setting up showdown against high-powered Dolphins - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Top 5 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Dolphins | Week 4 - BuffaloBills.com
- Three storylines shaping Bills-Dolphins showdown - ESPN.com
- Three questions may hold the keys to who comes out on top of Bills vs Dolphins showdown - Democrat & Chronicle
- 5 things to watch for in Bills vs. Dolphins | Week 4 - BuffaloBills.com
- Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa reveals Buffalo Bills player who ‘helps defense go’ - newyorkupstate.com
How to follow Bills vs. Dolphins from home
For those members of Bills Mafia not making the trip to Highmark Stadium, don’t worry, we've got you covered with all the ways you can watch and follow along with the action from home!
- What channel is Bills vs. Dolphins game on? TV, live stream, radio info - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Dolphins | How to watch, stream & listen | Week 4 - BuffaloBills.com
Reviewing the Bills-Dolphins rivalry
A look at the best Bills-Dolphins games from the Jim Kelly and Dan Marino era and revisit the first-ever matchup between these two teams when Buffalo routed Miami 58-24.
- 5 best Bills vs. Dolphins games of Jim Kelly and Dan Marino rivalry - Democrat & Chronicle
- Erik Brady: Bills piled up points in first-ever game against Dolphins - Buffalo News
- A rivalry renewed or one that’s never left? The story behind the magnitude of Week 4’s Bills-Dolphins matchup - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news
We hear from CBS commentator Jim Nantz on why the idea that the Bills’ Super Bowl window closing is “ridiculous” before picking Buffalo to make the Super Bowl, plus parking tips for Bills fans going to the game, and more!
- Alan Pergament: Jim Nantz thinks talk of Bills window closing is ‘ridiculous,’ picks them to make Super Bowl - Buffalo News
- Bills game parking: Get there early, but not too early - Buffalo News
- NFL QB EPA rankings: From Tua Tagovailoa to Zach Wilson, where things stand thru Week 3 - The Athletic (subscription required)
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Buffalo Bills to watch vs. the Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
- Five Miami Dolphins to watch at the Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Ajay’s Buffalo Bills players to watch vs. Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
- The Patriot Way: How the Bills can slow down the Dolphins in Week 4 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Quick Out: Buffalo Bills Week 4 opponent preview — Miami Dolphins - Buffalo Rumblings
- Week 4 final injury report: Bills and Dolphins will both be missing key players on defense - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs. Dolphins TV schedule: Start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Week 4 - Buffalo Rumblings
- Wingin’ It: Horseradish crusted salmon to help the Bills squish the fish - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...