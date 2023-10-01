Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: NFL Week 4 Prop Bets, presented by DraftKings

Hey Bills Mafia! I’m back with a few last-minute DraftKings Sportsbook prop bets you may with to consider ahead of today’s epic AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. But first, a primer for those of you new to prop bets.

Prop bets, short for “proposition bets,” are specific wagers made on various events or occurrences within a football game that do not necessarily relate to the final outcome or score. These bets are commonly offered during major football events like the Super Bowl. Prop bets can span a wide range of categories, from player performance and statistics to specific in-game incidents or even elements unrelated to the actual game play itself.

Here’s a few examples of how prop bets generally work in football games.

Player Performance: Many prop bets revolve around specific players’ performances during the game. Examples include betting on the total number of passing yards a quarterback will have, whether a running back will score a touchdown, or how many tackles a defensive player might make.

Team Performance: These prop bets focus on team-based statistics, such as the total number of points scored by both teams combined, the margin of victory, or how many touchdowns a team will score in a game.

For this week’s Bills-Dolphins game, here are a few prop bets I’ve placed with our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Gabe Davis — Catch a Pass in 1st Bills Drive (+135): For the Bills to win this game they’ll need big performances from their skill position players not named Stefon Diggs. Gabe Davis being the WR2 on this team has paid off once this season. But against the Dolphins, Davis will need to be involved a lot and there’s no better way to set the tone than to spread the ball around and get their play makers involved. This should be easy money if offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey prioritizes easy offense in this game.

MIA Dolphins — First Touchdown (+125): The Bills are known for deferring if they win the toss. If that happens today, I can see the Dolphins’ first drive giving Buffalo some problems. Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the first drive was the only one where the Bills weren’t able to stop the offense from moving the ball. Scripted drives give the Buffalo’s defense grief — and then they tend to figure things out, shutting things down for the remainder of the game.

Greg Rousseau — Over .25 Sacks (+190): This is the perfect opportunity for edge rusher Greg Rousseau to make some noise today. All the hype around this game surrounds the dynamic offenses, meanwhile the Bills quietly boast the second-best overall defense in the NFL after three weeks. Buffalo’s coming off of a nine-sack day against the Washington Commanders and I don’t see them slowing down. Head coach Sean McDermott’s defense tasted blood last week and I have a feeling they’ll be hunting for more sacks and big plays to make a point.

We kindly request and encourage all individuals to engage in responsible betting practices. While betting can be a fun and exciting activity, it is crucial to approach it with caution and moderation. Remember to set limits for yourself and stick to them. Only wager an amount of money that you are comfortable losing and never go beyond your means. Additionally, ensure that betting remains a form of entertainment, rather than a means to solve financial or personal problems. Always keep in mind that there are risks involved, so it is essential to bet responsibly for your own well-being.