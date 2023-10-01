NFL Week 3 Sunday game picks — who wins in Bills vs. Dolphins?

Okay fellow Rumblers, it’s that time again! Here are my picks for Week 4 of NFL action. I made my pick for the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game in the Pregame Rumblings piece, but I’ll include it here at the top, since I know that’s what most readers are here to digest.

If you’re interested in placing a wager on any of today’s action, be sure to head over to DraftKings Sportsbook where the betting’s hot!

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins (Highmark Stadium), 1 p.m. EDT

I know, we just saw the Dolphins and the Bills combine to put up 107 points last week. So why am I taking the under on points here? Because the Bills don’t have the Broncos’ defense and the Dolphins don’t have the Commanders’ offense. Both of these teams were gifted perfect warm-up games for this week. But in reality, neither game did much to prepare either team for this week. Defense wins championships and McDermott will slow down Miami’s creativity and keep this game from being an offensive explosion.

Score Prediction: 28-17, Bills over Dolphins.

And now the remainder of this week’s game action...

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m. EDT (ESPN+)

I can’t even begin to express how disappointed I am in the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t suffer the most embarrassing loss of week 3, but it’s a close 2nd in my opinion. Some people (I am some people) had the Jaguars as a top 4 team in the AFC and the winners of their division. They fix their issues early and get back on track.

Jags will make me proud and get back in the win column.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Vikings are losing games the same way they were winning them last season. But with all the offensive firepower that they have between Jefferson and Addison, it’s still not enough to win games if their defense can’t stop the other team from scoring the ball. Luckily this week they go up against a team that will struggle to score points at all.

The Panthers will be the Vikings first victim of the season.

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

Tremaine Edmunds chose the money over triumph, I hope he’s satisfied. The drama coming out of the windy city is messy and there doesn’t seem to be an ending in sight. The Broncos are an embarrassment to the entire AFC West after losing to the Dolphins 70-20, but they can’t be as bad as the Bears, right?

The Broncos will win and cover.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

I’m going to go with my mind and not my heart. The Browns are the better team. The Ravens have more injuries. I want to pick the Ravens here and every week, but I just can’t do it today. The have a really good defense and the Ravens just don’t have enough pieces around Lamar Jackson that are healthy enough to make a real difference in this game.

The Browns will win by double digits.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. EDT (CBS)

I really like the Texans. I like their program and everything they’re trying to do to improve as a team. They drafted their QB, signed good veteran receivers like Robert Woods, good depth at RB with Devin Singletary and a solid tight end option like Dalton Chase Schultz. But the hard part is getting these guys involved on game days. Head coach Mike Tomlin does a good job of confusing rookie QBs and making it difficult for teams to win in ways they prefer.

I’m going with Pittsburgh here to squeak out a close win.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Colts are the team that could really surprise people and win their division with a rookie QB. The Jaguars haven’t figured out how to be the best team and dominate. Anthony Richardson is back and that will spark the offense enough to sneak out a victory against the battered Rams.

Colts will win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

I can’t believe I am about to type this — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the better quarterback this weekend. Baker Mayfield is better than Jameis Winston, and because of that I have to go with the Buccaneers. The Saints have a great defense but we saw the offense struggle in the second half last week in limited action from Winston. After Carr went out with a shoulder injury, the Saints couldn’t move the ball at all. Meanwhile, Mayfield looks comfortable with his new receivers and he’s having fun playing football again.

The Bucs win this one close.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Washington isn’t as bad as they looked against Buffalo last week. But they aren’t as good as the Eagles. The offense will look a lot better and score more than three points, but the Eagles are winning games while they’re not firing on all cylinders. One of these weeks they’re going to put it all together and it will be scary for whatever team they’re facing. This week might be the week where it all comes together.

The Eagles will win and cover the spread.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. EDT (FOX)

Is Joe Burrow healthy? On one hand I can appreciate guys being tough and wanting to be out there to help win. But he’s looked bad in three games with just a 55% completion rate, and a 66.2 QBR. That doesn’t help your team and it’s hard to be a decoy at the most important position in the game. With that being said, I still think he’s a better QB than Tannehill even while injured, and the Bengals still have a better overall team.

I take the Bengals to win, but I’d crush the Under.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. EDT (CBS)

What the heck is going on with both of these teams? The Chargers were supposed to be the team that broke through and challenged the Chiefs for the division. And the Raiders were happy to move on from Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo. So what’s going on? The Raiders’ only win this year was a tight victory against a team that was just beaten by 50 points. While the Chargers’ only victory came against a still-winless team. This one is a toss up for me.

I’m going with the Chargers but I have to think the Raiders keep it close and beat the spread.

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Cowboys have to rebound after losing to the team that’s trying to earn the number-one overall pick in next year’s draft. But the Patriots aren’t an easy team to try and rebound against in simple fashion. In typical Bill Belichick fashion, the Patriots boast a disciplined defense with a good pass rush. They just lack big-play ability on offense. But if they can find a way to keep this game close, they can win in the fourth in what could be a redemption game for Zeke Elliot.

I still think the Cowboys are the better team and will win. But this one could go either way.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. EDT (FOX)

The Cardinals cashed in on their big win of the year last week when they beat the Cowboys. The 49ers are the most complete team in the NFC and they won’t be caught slacking the same way the Cowboys were. Look for McCaffrey to have a huge game and for the Cardinals to struggle in the second half. They’ll need more than James Conner in this matchup.

49ers win big.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. EDT (NBC)

As a Bills fan, it’ll be fun to watch the Jets get embarrassed on national television. As a football fan, I sure do wish the NFL could have flexed the Dolphins-Bills game to the Sunday Night Football matchup. There isn’t much to say about this matchup. The Jets have a great defense but will need to put up points to keep up with the Chiefs. Until the Jets replace quarterback Zach Wilson, there won’t be much to talk about offensively and they won’t win many, if any games. Especially against Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs win.