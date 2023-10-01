Buffalo Bills Week 4 inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in a battle for early control of the AFC East. With kickoff just around 90 minutes away, each team has set its inactive list for the day.

For the Bills, head coach Sean McDermott had ruled out star safety Jordan Poyer on Friday. The veteran safety appeared on the injury report this week with a knee issue. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel also had a defensive starter to rule out, as linebacker Jaelan Phillips was downgraded on Friday, as well. He’s out thanks to an oblique injury.

Since we already knew one of Buffalo’s five inactives, that means there’s only four mysteries. Well, the wait is over — here are the Bills’ inactive players for this crucial early-season contest.

G Germain Ifedi

Nothing new here, as the veteran offensive lineman remains a healthy scratch. Ryan Van Demark remains the swing tackle.

T Alec Anderson

For a minute there, it looked as if Anderson might make his season debut, as versatile reserve lineman Ryan Bates was limited by an ankle injury early in the week. Bates is active, though, so he fills the “Jack-of-all-Trades” role that Anderson would occupy. Fun little note: Bates is listed as a G/C on the team’s official roster, but they listed him as an OT on the injury report this week.

DT Poona Ford

For the second straight week, the Bills will go with five active defensive ends, as Kingsley Jonathan is up and Ford is down.

CB Kaiir Elam

We thought there might be a chance that Elam played in order to give the Bills a better man-coverage corner and speed burner in the back end; however, Elam remains a healthy scratch. Christian Benford has locked down the CB2 gig across from Tre’Davious White, and the Bills clearly like what Dane Jackson gives them on special teams.

S Jordan Poyer

With the veteran out, that means that Damar Hamlin will make his season debut. It’s been nearly nine months since Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, and his presence—even if it’s limited to special teams—in the lineup should add to what will already be a raucous atmosphere at Highmark Stadium.

Here are Miami’s inactive players.