Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Week 4 first-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) host the first-place Miami Dolphins (3-0) today in an early litmus test for both squads. With a win, the Bills would move into a tie for first place — a tie which they’d win by virtue of today’s head-to-head-victory. With a loss, the Bills would fall to 2-2 overall, 0-2 in the division, and they’d lose that head-to-head tiebreaker with a Miami squad that would be 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the division.

It’s hard to say that any game on the first day of October is a must-win, so I’m not going that far. Ultimately, this is one game of 17, and regardless of the outcome, there’s plenty of season left to be played. And now that you’ve all allowed me to indulge my coach-speak moment, I can switch back to fan mode: This is a game that both teams definitely need, and for the Bills, that loss to the New York Jets on opening night makes it that much more important.

How will quarterback Josh Allen perform against a new-look Miami defense? Will quarterback Tua Tagovailoa win for the first time as a starter in Orchard Park, NY? Can either team slow down their opponent’s excellent rushing attack? We’re just moments away from answering these questions and plenty more today.

