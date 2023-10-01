 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: The Allen/Diggs connection is on fire today as the pair score a TD

This is a beautiful thing to see

By Danyel Geist
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In This Stream

Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins set to square off in epic Week 4 game

View all 41 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...