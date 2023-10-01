Bills vs Dolphins: CB Christian Benford injured midway through second quarter

With the Buffalo Bills locked into an offensive slugfest with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo starting cornerback Christian Benford stayed on the ground after a first-down play as the visitors were trying to answer the Bills’ latest score.

Trainers immediately rushed to Benford, who is in his second year in the NFL, as he lay on the ground clutching his right arm.

Broadcast shows Christian Benford on ground and holding his right shoulder.



Dane Jackson now in.#Bills — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 1, 2023

Buffalo did not activate cornerback Kaiir Elam for today’s game. In fact Elam, who entered the league at the same time as Benford hasn’t been active yet this season. Dane Jackson, who started at cornerback last season, entered the game when Benford walked to the sidelines accompanied by the Bills’ training staff.

Shortly after the Bills forced the Dolphins to punt for the first time this game, it was reported that Benford was headed to the locker room, presumably for x-rays.